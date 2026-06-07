Indian Woman In US Explains Why She Values India More Now

An Indian woman living in California has sparked discussion on social media after sharing how living abroad made her appreciate India more. Through an Instagram video, Manali Dey reflected on everyday experiences that she believes make life in India unique and memorable.

The video carried the message that people often travel abroad and then realise why India feels better in many ways. In the caption, Dey compared daily life in India and the United States, focusing on food delivery, customer service, street food, festivals, healthcare, public transport and social connections.

She wrote that in India, food often arrives before people even finish choosing something to watch on Netflix, while in the United States deliveries arrive as promised but not within 10 to 20 minutes, and additional charges can sometimes cost more than the food itself.

Watch Video Here:

Speaking about customer service, Dey said that Indian services often stay on the line to resolve issues, while calls in the United States can involve long waits and hold music.

She also praised Indian street food, festivals and neighbourhood celebrations. According to Dey, India is a place of "chaotic perfection" that is noisy, crowded, emotional and occasionally frustrating, but also warm, welcoming and full of life.

Dey clarified that she was not claiming one country was better than the other. She said the United States offers opportunities and infrastructure, but India's warmth, community feeling and everyday connections are difficult to replace.