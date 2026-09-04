Man Travels 14 Hours To Meet Daughter After She Messages, "I Miss You"

A simple message from a daughter saying she missed her father turned into a touching surprise the next morning. Her father travelled for hours just to spend a few moments with her, showing the quiet and unconditional love between a parent and child.

Taking to Instagram, a woman who goes by the handle @apple.kaivalya shared a video recounting how her father arrived at her doorstep after she told him that she was missing him.

She said that she had messaged her father the previous night saying that she was remembering him. The next morning, when she opened her door, she found him standing there with a backpack.

She said that he had travelled for 14 hours and travelled back for another 14 hours to spend eight hours with her, while also managing his busy work calls.

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During his short visit, her father cleaned her dishes, took her out and fed her favourite food. Before leaving, he told her to be happy and reminded her that he is always with her.

She said that her father did not come because she had asked him to, but came to remind her that she was never alone.

Sharing the emotional clip, the woman wrote in the caption that she had said she wanted to see her father, and he came. She said that he travelled for 14 hours, spent one day with her and did countless little things without being asked.

She added that sometimes parents do not say they are always there for their children. Instead, they simply show up, and that is enough to remind them that they are never really alone.

Social Media Reaction

The video has since drawn several emotional reactions from viewers, many of whom were moved by the father's gesture.

One user commented, "That's just dad being the dad!"

Another user noted, "My father did the same when I was in my 11th grade."

"You are making me emotional right now," added a third user.