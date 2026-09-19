Man Says Healthcare Costs In US Made Him Consider Moving Back To India

An Indian man working in the United States has shared why he does not want to settle there permanently. He said his experiences with healthcare in India and the US played a major role in his decision to eventually move back to India.

The man, identified as Yuvaan Ibanez Garware, shared his experience in a video on Instagram. He said healthcare was the main reason behind his decision to move back to India.

Garware recalled that a few years ago, he fainted multiple times in India. He said he was taken to a hospital immediately and got a private room without any paperwork.

He said doctors carried out several tests, including ECGs, MRIs, CT scans and full blood work. He also said he could speak to the doctor whenever he wanted. After a few days, he received a clear diagnosis and a treatment plan.

Garware said the total bill for all the treatment was $500.

He then shared his experience of a medical emergency in the US while playing basketball. He said he suddenly developed severe chest pain.

Garware said he could not call an ambulance because it costs thousands of dollars in the US. He said he had to drive himself to the hospital while in pain.

After reaching the hospital, he said he waited for more than an hour and a half in the waiting room while his forms and documents were processed.

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Garware claimed that doctors later told him he had suffered a "mini heart attack". However, he said he struggled to get answers during his hospital stay.

He said that after several days, the hospital told him they did not know what had happened and sent him home without a follow-up plan.

Garware said the hospital bill was $23,000. Even though he had top insurance that he said he was paying thousands of dollars for, he had to pay $7,000 from his own pocket.

Garware said America "literally punishes you for being sick" and that it seemed to "pray on your downfall".

He added that while the weather and infrastructure were great, his healthcare experience was the reason he would never settle down there.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post.

One user commented, "That's why I love India."

Another user noted, "That's true. The Indian medical sector is one of the best in terms of diagnosis."

"India has the best doctors and best healthcare system," added a third user.