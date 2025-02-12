Man Loses 82 Kg After Struggling To Fit On Plane: "I Would Have Died Before 30"

Without using weight reduction injections or fad diets, a man who thought he wouldn't live past 30 years old radically changed his life by losing an amazing 82.55 kilogrammes in just one year. At his heaviest, 24-year-old Arran Chidwick weighed 175 kilogrammes. He would frequently eat a lot of junk food, such as kebabs, burgers, Chinese takeaway and family-sized bags of chips.

Struggling with everyday tasks like fitting into airplane seats, tying his shoelaces, and buying clothes, Arran was faced with the harsh reality of his weight. He feared that if he didn't make drastic changes, he wouldn't survive to see his 30th birthday.

Arran, who works as an aircraft fitter from Auchinleck, East Ayrshire, Scotland, told Daily Star: "I felt I was gonna die before I was 30 and I knew I needed to make a change. I was in a way depressed myself. My way of dealing with past trauma was binge eating - I would eat whatever I wanted and drink at the weekends constantly."

"Everyone would stare at me at the pub, sweating at concerts, people judging you at football games, struggling on the plane. I'm glad it's by me now, but it was horrible."

Before shedding the pounds, Arran was battling anxiety linked to his size. He confessed: "I didn't realise but my form of coping with it was eating until, you take a step back and look at it now that I've realised that. When I went for my new job I thought no one would want to hire me because of my size."

But after slimming down, he's oozing confidence and eager to inspire others. However, Arran took control of his health and began a remarkable weight loss journey. Now, he is set to run a half marathon and continues to inspire others with his dedication and commitment to a healthier lifestyle.