An X post about a marriage proposal that fell through over differences in career expectations has sparked a debate on social media about financial independence, gender roles and compatibility between partners. The discussion began after X user Sheetal Rijhwani shared the experience of a friend who reportedly earns around Rs 30 lakh per annum (LPA). According to her post, the man decided not to take a marriage proposal forward after learning that the woman he was speaking to did not wish to continue working after marriage.

The man, who preferred having a working partner, had apparently made his expectations clear during their conversations. However, the woman, who is currently employed, reportedly took offence to his preference and accused him of having a regressive mindset.

"He prefers a working partner, and when he made that clear, she got super offended, called him anti-feminist and his thinking regressive and said he clearly wanted to control his future wife's choices. She even told her family that he was narrow-minded, lacked basic manners and didn't know how to talk to women," the post read.

The disagreement reportedly extended beyond the couple, with the woman discussing the matter with her family. This left the man's family upset, Rijhwani said. She also pointed out that the two families had business relations, making the situation more complicated.

"I mean, isn't having a preference also a personal choice? Why is it okay for her to have a choice but not him?" Rijhwani added.

See the post here:

The post quickly attracted reactions, with social media users divided over whether the man's decision was justified or whether the woman's choice to become a homemaker should be equally respected.

Several users supported the man's decision, arguing that wanting a financially independent partner or a dual-income household is a personal preference. They felt that just as a woman has the right to decide whether she wants to work after marriage, a man should also be free to look for a partner whose career goals align with his expectations.

Others pointed out that marriage should not come with assumptions about traditional gender roles and that both partners should have the freedom to decide how they want to manage their careers and household responsibilities.

One user wrote, "I strongly feel that every person who once becomes an adult and completes either education or some skill acquisition should be able to financially fend for themselves. Male or female does not matter. And also know how to cook and clean. There's no he or she to it."

Another commented, "If she can choose not to work, she can choose a partner who does. That's all it is."

A third said, "Now... the man is very right... In the current economy the home can be run only with dual income if you want to maintain a lifestyle."