Man Dresses As Woman To Experience Delhi After Dark, Shares What He Went Through

A content creator decided to experience Delhi at night while dressed as a woman to understand how safe women may feel on the city's roads after dark. What began as a social experiment soon became an uncomfortable experience for him, as he said he was repeatedly stared at and followed during the nearly two-hour ride.

The creator, who goes by the name BeJaintle on Instagram, documented the experience in a video and shared it on his account.

The video showed him getting ready by wearing a dress, makeup and a dupatta covering his head and face to conceal his identity. He then took a scooty and began the experiment.

Watch Video Here:

Shortly after leaving home, he claimed that people repeatedly stared at him. During the ride, the creator also recorded an encounter involving two men. He claimed that they initially stared at him before following his scooty and trying to move closer. On another occasion, he said that a man approached him and started speaking to him while he was travelling through the city.

The situation became more uncomfortable when he encountered auto-rickshaw drivers. He said that two auto drivers moved their vehicles in front of him while he was riding. He alleged that one of them stopped after noticing that his friends were recording, while another repeatedly drove towards him before leaving the area.

As the experience became increasingly uneasy, he decided to end the experiment. He said that it had become very scary and that they should stop it.

Reflecting on the experience, he said that in the last two hours, it had become very disgusting for him. He said that it was not safe for girls to go out alone at night and that the lives of girls were really difficult.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post.

One user commented, "Thanks for making this video."

Another user noted, "That's the harsh reality."

"My god its so scary," added a third user.