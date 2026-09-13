Woman Claims Uber Driver Behaved Rudely After Taking Wrong Route: <i>"Chup Chap Baitho"</i>

A woman's account of an Uber ride from Gurgaon to Delhi has raised new concerns about passenger safety. She claimed that her driver was on the phone throughout the journey, took a wrong route, and behaved rudely when she pointed it out. Angellica Aribam, a political activist and founder of the Femme First Foundation, shared the details of the incident on X. She mentioned that she had booked an Uber XL from Gurgaon to Delhi but soon felt uncomfortable as she noticed the driver was continuously talking on the phone.

According to Aribam, the driver also took a wrong route. When she pointed this out, she alleged that he responded rudely and told her to sit quietly. She said the experience left her feeling unsafe and that she could not find a panic button on the platform.

"When pointed out, he asked me to “chup chap baitho” and spoke very rudely further. I felt unsafe but found no panic button," she wrote.

Aribam also raised another serious concern, alleging that the driver details displayed on Uber were incorrect. She claimed that the person driving the cab was different from the individual whose name and details appeared on the app and questioned how such a mismatch could occur on a ride-hailing platform.

See the post here:

The post drew a response from Uber India Support, which asked Aribam to share details of the trip, including the date and time of the journey and the contact information linked to her Uber account.

"This is very concerning, there. Behaviour like this is absolutely not condoned, and your safety shall always remain a priority," the company wrote.

The incident also prompted other social media users to share their own experiences with Uber. Several users raised concerns about passenger safety and questioned how complaints involving drivers are handled.

One woman recounted, "Once a drunk guy was my driver, I asked him to stop and get out in between and paid the whole price as he asked, but then before even registering compliant, i got a call of uber support, asking me the reason for such drive end. I told I was feeling unsafe & they removed driver."

Another commented, "Uber usually has higher prices, why can't they have basic screening for drugs and behavioral patterns. A lot of these drivers are on illegal substances as well, which makes their behaviour erratic over time."

A third said, "This is a very common issue with can drivers, I have noticed this multiple times and they are on call not only for once or twice but throughout the journey, Uber should tell them strictly no more than 1-2 min call during the drive."