Delhi Boosts Women's Safety With More Police Near Colleges, Transit Hubs

Police vigilance near colleges, transit hubs and crowded markets in Delhi is set to be stepped up as part of a wider push to check harassment of women and make public spaces safer.

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, at a review meeting with the Delhi Police Commissioner, called for heightened patrolling by specialised Shishtachar Squads and a zero-tolerance approach towards those harassing women and girl students.

The meeting also put the spotlight on women's safety in Pink Buses and police outreach to senior citizens, with Mr Sandhu asking for a fresh assessment of the elderly population across the capital so that more people can be brought within the existing support network.

Shishtachar Squads are deployed to check eve-teasing and harassment and maintain order around educational institutions, transport hubs and crowded marketplaces.

Sandhu reviewed their ground-level deployment and asked the police to ensure sustained vigilance and proactive patrolling, particularly at places with a high footfall of women and students.

Security arrangements inside Pink Buses were also discussed.

The Lieutenant Governor reviewed the deployment of police personnel and security staff and stressed the need for a visible security presence on board, backed by a quick emergency response mechanism.

The focus, officials said, is on making public transport safer and ensuring that women can seek help quickly in case of harassment or an emergency.

Senior citizens formed the other major part of the review.

Sandhu asked Delhi Police to reassess the number of senior citizens across the city and widen the reach of its dedicated Senior Citizen Mobile Application accordingly.

The functioning of the app, registrations and regular interaction between elderly residents and beat-level police personnel were reviewed at the meeting.

Police have been asked to ensure prompt grievance redressal and emergency assistance, along with regular visits by local personnel to senior citizens in their areas.

The fresh assessment is aimed at identifying elderly residents who may not yet be covered by the police's existing outreach system and bringing more of them within the network.

Sandhu also stressed regular contact between beat officers and senior citizens, with the focus on providing assistance before an emergency arises rather than only responding after a complaint.

The Lieutenant Governor called for "institutional empathy" while dealing with women, children and senior citizens and reiterated a zero-tolerance approach towards crimes targeting vulnerable groups.