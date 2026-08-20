Man With Consignment Of 10 Illegal Firearms Arrested By Delhi Police

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a 33-year-old man accused of smuggling illegal firearms across states and recovered 10 weapons from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Prem Singh Rathod, a resident of Nepanagar in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh. Police said he was arrested on August 8 after receiving information that he was carrying a large consignment of illegal weapons to Delhi.

A team led by Inspector Manender Singh, under the supervision of ACP Puran Chandra Pant, laid a trap near Shankar Vihar Bus Stand on NH 48 along the Delhi-Gurugram highway. Rathod was intercepted at around 10:30 am and the weapons were recovered during a search.

The recovered firearms include one 9mm Zigana pistol, four 7.65mm semi-automatic pistols and five single-shot pistols of .315 bore.

According to the Special Cell, the investigation has revealed a larger arms smuggling network operating across Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the network was allegedly being run from Burhanpur, where illegal weapons were procured from local gunsmiths and then sent to Delhi-NCR through carriers. The weapons were reportedly meant for criminal gangs and other buyers.

During questioning, Rathod allegedly told investigators that he had been working as a carrier for the network for about a year. Police said he would collect weapons in Madhya Pradesh and deliver them to buyers and gang members in different states.

Rathod had been working as a small-scale farmer in his village before becoming involved in the alleged arms network. He has two children and studied up to the primary level.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act at the Special Cell police station. Police are now trying to identify and arrest the alleged kingpin and other people involved in the network.

The Special Cell said the recovery of the 10 firearms could have helped prevent their use in criminal activities and violent incidents in Delhi-NCR.