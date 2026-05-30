The Funding Route Pak's ISI-Backed Underworld Module In India Planned To Use

The alleged Pakistan ISI-linked underworld terror network busted by the Delhi Police Special Cell had explored cryptocurrency channels to move funds and evade detection, with investigators now probing suspected crypto-linked networks in the national capital and other locations that the accused allegedly planned to use, sources said.

The Special Cell arrested eight accused in connection with the alleged network backed by the Pakistani espionage and sabotage body Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

According to sources, the investigation was launched following a human intelligence tip-off, which led investigators to uncover what they describe as a wider network involving foreign handlers, local operatives and criminal contacts.

Sources said the planning for the alleged operation began nearly two months before the arrests. Investigators claim the module was attempting to expand its footprint by recruiting and cultivating more agents within India.

"Mumbra in Maharashtra served as an important hub for contacts and recruitment linked to underworld networks associated with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim," a senior police officer told NDTV.

The probe has also focused on the role of a Nepali national, identified as Lama Ang Kami, believed to be among the earliest links in the network. According to sources, he allegedly helped establish connections between handlers and operatives after befriending one Munna Jugada, the Karachi-based handler, during a period of incarceration in a Bangkok prison.

Sources said this was Lama Ang Kami's first visit to India. Both Munna Jugada, who served prison time for the attack on Chota Shakeel, and the 66-year-Nepali citizen, became friends in this Bangkok jail.

Investigators are examining alleged attempts by the accused to use cryptocurrency channels for moving funds. Sources said suspected crypto-linked networks operating in Delhi's Karol Bagh and other locations have been identified and are being scrutinised for possible links to the case.

According to investigators, the emerging picture suggests a network that allegedly combined foreign handlers, local operatives, criminal contacts and covert financing channels to further its operations.

The Special Cell is continuing its probe to identify additional links, funding routes and potential recruits connected to the alleged module. According to investigators, the accused were planning attacks on key locations including security establishments and other crowded areas.

"Munna had to prove his allegiance to ISI. So on ISI's instructions, this attack was planned," another source said.

Leads Followed By Special Cell

Acting on these leads, the Special Cell arrested Uttar Pradesh resident Vijay alias Shooter from Pune on May 14, followed by the arrest of his aide Nitish from Jharkhand's Sahibganj on May 17.

Investigators alleged that Vijay was in regular touch with members of the Shahzad Bhatti network operating from Pakistan and Dubai.

The probe subsequently uncovered the role of Munna Jhingada, who along with Shahzad Bhatti and Yawar Khan, is accused of directing multiple modules operating in India.

According to Special CP, Special Cell, Anil Shukla, Vijay had been tasked with carrying out criminal and terror-related activities across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and was also responsible for recruiting young men for operations in Delhi-NCR.

Vijay's interrogation and subsequent technical analysis widened the probe, leading to the arrest of Mumbai-based accused Taoqeer and Arbaaz on May 27. Investigators allege that the two men were in touch with Yawar Khan and Munna Jhingada and had been recruited by a Mumbai-based operative, Huzaifa, who is still on the run.

Further questioning led investigators to another module from Punjab. Acting on the inputs, Special Cell teams intercepted Harvinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Manjeet Singh on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road in Delhi in the early hours of May 30 and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.