Delhi Teen Wanted 'Gangster-Like' Image, Flaunted Guns Online, Arrested

Delhi Police arrested a minor on Friday who was allegedly using social media to flaunt weapons and project a criminal image. The teenager was wanted in an arson case, where he and his associates are accused of setting a man's motorcycle on fire after he refused to lend them the vehicle to purchase alcohol.

Police said the minor has previously been involved in five cases, including snatching, assault, theft, arson and attempt to murder. Officials added that despite his young age, he was actively involved in criminal activities and was trying to build a gangster-like image through social media.

During investigation, police found that the accused operated an Instagram account under the name "CRIME" with the username "king_of_azadpur_001". Through these accounts, he regularly uploaded videos and posts showing himself brandishing weapons in an attempt to create fear and intimidation among local residents. He was also fond of keeping and flaunting illegal arms to maintain his dominance, criminal reputation and terror in the area. He also has a tattoo reading "Crime" on his wrist.

A team from the Special Staff had been monitoring local criminals and their social media activity for some time. Based on technical surveillance and local inputs, police traced the accused's location and apprehended him.

During questioning, it emerged that the minor had been frequently changing locations to avoid arrest. Police are now investigating the source of the weapons in his possession and identifying others associated with him.

Delhi Police has urged the public not to display weapons or glorify crime on social media, stating that such actions create fear and disrupt law and order.

Further investigation in the case is underway.