"One-Sided Picture": Delhi Police To Supreme Court On Jantar Mantar 'Crackdown'

The police in Delhi have defended their use of facial recognition technology and other biometric surveillance measures during the recent student protests at Jantar Mantar, saying they were scanning criminals during the demonstrations.

In an affidavit defending their action during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Sansad Chalo" protest march on July 20, the police also denied using "excessive force".

They submitted that while the right to peaceful protest is a fundamental right, the agitation at Jantar Mantar escalated into violence.

Protesters run as security personnel fire tear gas shells during the protest by Cockroach Janta Party near Jantar Mantar on July 20

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They said the personnel exercised "maximum restraint" while using only the "minimum required force" to control thousands of protesters.

The affidavit, filed in response to the petitions seeking a court-monitored investigation into an alleged police crackdown, said that an application by the CJP sought permission to hold a peaceful demonstration with 500-600 participants, but the permission for the march to parliament was denied.

Despite loudspeaker warnings, police said the protesters breached barricades and damaged government and public property across several locations, including Rail Bhawan, Parliament Street, Connaught Place, Janpath, Tolstoy Marg, and Gole Market.

Protesters during the march against the alleged NEET paper leak from Jantar Mantar to Parliament House on July 20

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Officers targetted in 'mob-lynching fashion'

Over 30,000 protestors, including anti-social elements, had gathered, the police said, adding that the law and order situation was rapidly changing and turned violent.

"There is digital record available that shows disturbing visuals of big groups of protestors targeting lone police officials with stones, sticks, beating them up without any provocation almost in a mob lynching fashion," the affidavit read.

Protesters during the protest by Cockroach Janta Party near Jantar Mantar on July 20

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There are multiple videos showing how the protestors were pulling off the protective gears worn by the police officers, dragging them, and removing their helmets, the police said, adding that it is always "presumed that the students will not do any such criminal acts".

In such circumstances, officers have to make quick decisions based on an immediate assessment of the security risk on the spot, the affidavit read.

Decisions taken on the spot should not be subsequently assessed solely on the basis of selected video clips or media reports, the police said.

Some videos of individual incidents are complete and do not present a true picture, it said, calling allegations a "one-sided picture".

On the use of lathis by police personnel, the affidavit described them as "acceptable and permissible helping gear".

'240 cops injured'

The affidavit said more than 240 police personnel were injured after they were attacked during the protests.

The police personnel gave warnings through loudspeakers and used minimum force only when violence escalated, as per the 97-page counter-affidavit.

Delhi police said it acted in good faith and within the law, and its primary objective was to maintain law and order.

The security of the Parliament House and other vital installations is the primary responsibility of the police, the affidavit read.

The present petitions are based on disputed facts and incomplete accounts of events, it said.

On facial recognition technology

On the use of facial recognition technology, which is also under challenge in a separate petition before the Supreme Court, the police said the system is not designed to automatically create or maintain profiles of protesters who have no criminal background.

The technology is used to generate alerts in cases where individuals with previous criminal antecedents are identified, following which their details are subjected to verification by personnel on the ground, it said.

The police said that between July 20 and 26, the system identified 2,873 individuals whose facial matches corresponded with existing criminal records.

RAF personnel fires tear gas shells during the Cockroach Janta Party protests near Jantar Mantar on July 20

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Of these, 92 were allegedly involved in more than 10 criminal cases, while 47 had been declared history-sheeters, it said.

It also highlighted that over 4,600 women police personnel were deployed over the six days of demonstrations, saying that the arrangement was made to safeguard the security and dignity of women participating in the protests.

CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march

Thousands of supporters of the CJP had gathered in Delhi to march to the Parliament on the first day of the monsoon session on July 20.

The crowd, mostly youngsters, had converged at the Jantar Mantar protest site for the "Chalo Sansad" march against alleged irregularities in NEET -- the national entrance test for medical colleges -- and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Crowd during Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar on July 24

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The protests eventually led to Pradhan's resignation on July 25.