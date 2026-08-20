23-Year-Old Arrested For Smuggling Illicit Liquor In Delhi

Delhi Police Special Staff of West District has arrested a 23 year old man for allegedly transporting illicit liquor from Sonipat in Haryana to different parts of Delhi.

Police recovered 3000 quarters of illicit liquor packed in 60 cartons from a Hyundai i10 Grand car allegedly being used to transport the liquor. The vehicle was also seized.

According to police, the Special Staff received information on August 18 about a white Hyundai i10 Grand being used to transport illicit liquor from Outer Ring Road towards Tilak Nagar.

Acting on the information, a police team laid a trap on the service road along Outer Ring Road near Pillar Number 26 and the CRPF Camp Wall in Tilak Nagar. The car was intercepted while coming from the Peeragarhi side.

The driver was identified as 23 year old Saurabh Gupta, a resident of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. During a search of the vehicle, police found 60 cartons containing 3000 quarters of illicit liquor.

During questioning, Gupta allegedly told police that he had come in contact with a liquor supplier named Rohan from Vijay Vihar in Rohini around two months ago.

According to police, Gupta would travel to Sonipat where a man named Mubarik, who allegedly worked for Rohan, would arrange the vehicle and liquor for him. The liquor was allegedly collected from liquor outlets in Sonipat before being transported to Delhi.

Police said Gupta had been making such trips for around two months and delivered liquor to areas including Tilak Nagar, Vikaspuri, Rajouri Garden and Anand Parbat on Rohan's instructions.

Investigators said Gupta was working as a driver for the alleged main supplier and was being paid a fixed monthly amount for transporting and delivering the liquor.

A case has been registered under the Delhi Excise Act at Tilak Nagar Police Station and Gupta has been arrested after completion of legal formalities.

The police are now trying to trace the alleged main supplier Rohan and identify other people involved in the network.