Karan Adani Offers Prayers At Iconic Mumbai Pandal On Ganesh Chaturthi

Pranav Adani, Managing Director (Agro, Oil & Gas) and Director of Adani Enterprises, and Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), along with their family members, offered prayers at the iconic 'Chinchpoklicha Chintamani' pandal in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday.

The Adani family visited the renowned pandal in central Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha on the opening day of the festival, performing ceremonial prayers and taking darshan of the deity.

Regarded as one of Mumbai's oldest and most revered community Ganesh mandals, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani witnesses a massive influx of devotees, business leaders, and dignitaries each year. For this year's festivities, the mandal has erected an elaborate pandal designed around the grand architectural theme of the Tirupati Balaji temple.

Speaking about the idol and preparations, Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal President Rajan Dicholkar highlighted the craftsmanship and the heavy turnout expected throughout the festival.

"The Mandal was established in 1920. It has been 107 years. The speciality of this idol is that it has been sculpted by our artist Siddhesh Dighole. He has crafted a divine idol that is deeply captivating to devotees. This year, the pandal has been designed around the Tirupati Balaji theme by our artist Sachin Panchal following two months of dedicated preparation," Dicholkar said.

Emphasising social harmony and unity, the Mandal president offered prayers for the nation's well-being and shared estimates of daily footfall.

"I pray to Ganpati Bappa that He keeps everyone in the country happy, removes all caste and communal divisions, and keeps our society united. Every day, nearly one lakh devotees arrive here to seek the blessings of Bappa," Dicholkar added.

On security during the festivities, he added, "As we are expecting large crowds, we have constructed ramps and installed barricades this time. The police are also providing us with security. We have made arrangements for the fire brigade as well. There are four exit gates and two entry gates."

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi began on Monday with religious fervour and the installation of Lord Ganesha idols across community pandals and residences throughout the country.

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