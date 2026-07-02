Adani Group Sees Odisha As Heart Of Eastern India's Economic Growth: Karan Adani

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), on Thursday said that for Adani Group, Odisha is the heart of eastern India's economic development, as the company announced a landmark aluminium plant here, along with Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC), with a proposed investment of $11.5 billion (nearly 1.08 lakh crore).

Addressing the gathering, Karan Adani said that Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, "sees in Odisha not just resources, but resilience".

"Not just geography, but destiny. Not just potential, but the power to lead India's next wave of industrial growth. And this project is a major step in that direction," he said.

Karan Adani said that Odisha is a unique land where ancient heritage and modern aspirations come together.

"Odisha is India's rich mineral resources, contributes significantly to the nation's industrial backbone. The state holds the largest reserves of bauxite; over 50 per cent of India's iron ore reserves; and substantial coal reserves -- supporting power and industrial growth," he noted.

"With a proactive government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with strong policy support, Odisha is transitioning from a raw material supplier to a value-added manufacturing hub," Karan Adani said, adding that it is a "privilege to be here today in this great land of enterprise, courage, culture and immense possibilities".

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has set for itself the great national mission of 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'.

"Projects like this are the building blocks of that vision. A Viksit Bharat will require Viksit Odisha and a Samrudh Odisha by 2036. An Odisha that adds value to its minerals. An Odisha that builds world-class manufacturing ecosystems. An Odisha that generates jobs for its youth," Karan Adani highlighted.

He said that the project is meant to create opportunities for "your children, strengthen your local economy, support your entrepreneurs, and take Odisha to the world".

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