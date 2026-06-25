52,306 Units Of Blood Collected In Donation Drive On Gautam Adani's Birthday

On the occasion of the Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's 64th birthday, the Adani Foundation collected a record 52,306 units of blood through a nationwide donation drive conducted across more than 754 cities, towns and villages in 21 states, five Union Territories and four international locations, surpassing last year's collection of 28,090 units, it announced on Thursday.

Organised in collaboration with over 764 blood banks, including Red Cross centres, government hospitals and trust-run blood banks, the drive, on Wednesday, brought together thousands of donors and volunteers.

More than 6,000 volunteers, including doctors, paramedics, data operators and administrative personnel from across the Adani Group, participated in ensuring the smooth conduct of the campaign.

Steered by the Adani Healthcare team, the initiative was inspired by Gautam Adani's philosophy of "Seva hi Sadhana Hai" (service is worship), which emphasises service to society as one of the highest forms of contribution.

The blood collected during the campaign, amounting to nearly 23,538 litres, is expected to benefit more than 1,56,918 patients through the availability of critical blood components such as whole blood, packed cell volume, platelet concentrates, plasma, fresh frozen plasma, cryoprecipitate and albumin. These components are vital for emergency care, surgeries, cancer treatment, maternal healthcare and the management of chronic illnesses.

Adani Foundation Chairperson Dr Priti Adani said the initiative reflected Gautam Adani's belief in service and was made possible through the collective efforts of the Adani family, volunteers and medical professionals.

In a post on X, Dr Priti Adani expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the campaign, noting that the donated blood would bring hope and support to thousands of patients and their families.

What began in 2011 with the collection of just over 1,300 units of blood has evolved into an annual tradition that commemorates Gautam Adani's birthday through community service. Over the years, the campaign has grown into one of the country's largest voluntary blood donation drives, bringing together employees, partners and communities with a shared commitment to saving lives.

The Adani Foundation said the initiative reflects its broader commitment to inclusive and sustainable development, demonstrating how collective acts of generosity can make a meaningful impact on society.

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