Woman Shares Why Women's Safety And Freedom Feel Normal In Poland

A woman living in Poland has sparked a debate online after sharing her experience of safety and freedom in the European country. In a video posted on Instagram, Divyanshi Dhouni spoke about being able to step out late at night without fear and compared the experience with concerns about women's safety in India.

Recording the video at around 11 pm, Dhouni said that many things considered a luxury for women in India were simply part of everyday life in Poland.

She said Poland is one of the safest countries in the world and wanted her video to reach Indian girls so they could know how normal these things are there.

Dhouni said women in Poland can go out freely during the day or at night for work or to spend time outside.

Watch Video Here:

She also said that she had seen women running and cycling at 2 am from her balcony.

She further said women could wear whatever they wanted without being stared at or feeling uncomfortable.

According to Dhouni, no matter how much the country grows or how large its economy becomes, that growth means nothing until women are given the same level of safety.

Social Media Reaction

The post sparked debate online, with users sharing their opinions in the comment section.

One user commented, "Very well said."

Another user noted, "Absolutely nailed it."

"So true," added a third user.

