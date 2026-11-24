A Japanese couple who divorced in 2022 have given their relationship a second chance, remarrying in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Lucknow. Hiro Chihara and Shizu tied the knot at the Radha-Krishna Temple in Gomti Nagar on November 23, in the presence of their three children, family members and friends, news agency ANI reported.

The couple, who reunited in 2023, chose India as the venue for their wedding because of their admiration for Indian culture and traditions. Their decision to marry according to Hindu customs has now caught the attention of social media users.

Hiro and Shizu were dressed in traditional Indian attire for the occasion. While the groom wore a kurta-pyjama, the bride opted for a salwar-kurta. The ceremony featured several Hindu wedding rituals, including the exchange of marigold garlands, applying sindoor and taking pheras around the sacred fire.

Videos from the wedding show the couple seated together as they exchange flower garlands and participate in the traditional rituals. Their three children were also present, making the occasion a family celebration.

Watch the video here:

Speaking to ANI, Hiro Chihara said, "It was a very precious experience that we could have such a beautiful wedding." He said the couple had divorced in 2022 but later decided to marry each other again. "We love India...We wanted to do it in India," Chihara added.

How The Couple Decided To Marry In India

According to reports, Hiro and Shizu reunited in 2023 with encouragement from their Indian friends. The couple later travelled to Lucknow with their family to attend the wedding of their friend, Pankaj Joshi, on November 21.

Their visit to India eventually turned into an opportunity to celebrate their own relationship. Impressed by Indian wedding traditions, the couple expressed a desire to get married according to Hindu customs.

Arrangements were subsequently made for their wedding at the Radha-Krishna Temple in Gomti Nagar. The ceremony brought together their family and friends as they performed the rituals and began a new chapter in their relationship.

The wedding has since drawn attention online, with many people appreciating the couple's decision to embrace Indian traditions for their second marriage.

