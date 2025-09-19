Japanese Woman, 63, Marries Man, 31; Her Son, 6 Years Older, Gives Blessing

A Japanese woman, 63, has gone viral for marrying a man, 31, who is six years younger than her son. The woman named Azarashi revealed that she crossed paths with her to-be-husband in 2020 when she found an unattended mobile phone in a Tokyo cafe. When the man came looking for the device, Azarashi promptly returned it, but as fate would have it, they would meet again.

A week after the chance encounter, both of them happened to be on the same tram and recognised each other before exchanging numbers, according to a report in South China Morning Post. Azarashi had been married for over two decades before divorcing at 48 and raising her child as a single mother.

She tried dating apps and went on a few dates, but decided to stay single and run a pet clothing business while caring for several dogs. However, after meeting the young man on the tram, love blossomed, and they started talking on the phone for over an hour every night.

"No matter what I talk about, whether it is work, daily life or hobbies, he understands. I could feel he was genuinely interested in me, and that made me happy," said Azarashi.

It was only after a month of dating that the two discovered each other's real ages. Azarashi's son, who is married with children and is six years older than her new boyfriend, supported the relationship from the start. However, the young man's mother initially objected to the relationship, stating she was younger than Azarashi. She later relented on her son's insistence.

The couple registered their marriage in 2022 and have been going strong since then. They even run a marriage agency together.

The unlikely love story has caused a bit of a stir online, with a section of users lauding the love story, whilst others are circumspect about the age gap.

60-year age gap

This is not the first instance when such a love story has come out of Japan. Last month, it was revealed that a 23-year-old man fell for his 83-year-old classmate's grandmother. Despite the 60-year age difference, the couple continue to be in love and live together.

Kofu said it was love at first sight for him when he visited his friend's house and saw Aiko. Despite being attracted to each other, the pair initially hesitated to express their love, primarily due to the wide age gap.

The breakthrough in their relationship came when Aiko's granddaughter organised a Disneyland but pulled out at the last moment, leaving just the two of them. Since then, they have been together.