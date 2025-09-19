Watch: Old Video Showing Charlie Kirk Introducing His 'Blushing' Then-Fiancée Erika Goes Viral

A heartwarming video from "The Charlie Kirk Show" has resurfaced on social media that captures a tender moment between Charlie Kirk and his then-fiancée, Erika. The clip, which has been widely shared on social media after Charlie's tragic assassination on September 10 at Utah Valley University, shows Erika blushing and struggling to focus as the Turning Point USA founder enters the room to interview her.

"I'm not going to be able to focus, sitting this close to him," Erika can be heard saying, before adding. "I'm just gonna be staring at you [Charlie]."

Afterwards, Charlie sits across her and attempts to start the interview as a blushing Erika calls the experience 'mortifying'. Charlie then asks Erika if she would like to introduce herself, but the former Miss Arizona USA is unable to focus on the interview.

"Hey everybody, welcome to this episode of The Charlie Kirk Show. Joining me as the most special guest, my fiancée, Erika. Welcome to the show," Charlie announces at last.

As the clip went viral, garnering over 3.7 million views, social media users were emotional. stating that they both had genuine affection for each other.

"She was absolutely head over heels for him, and he felt the same," said one user, while another added: "May this kind of love find me one day. They were so much in love."

A third commented: "So beautiful. Their love and admiration is wonderful. The future possibilities of these two together ended in such tragedy. Heartbreaking, truly heartbreaking. The loss is incomprehensible."

Watch the viral video here:

Oh my goodness. How beautiful is this❤️❤️❤️❤️



It just makes me realize all over again her loss and the loss of this nation. How can your heart not cry out for this woman right now😢😢#WeAreCharlieKirkNow #IAMCHARLIEKIRK pic.twitter.com/2SDAcWYkQm — Sue Knows Best (@sues86453) September 17, 2025

Also Read | Surekha Yadav, First Woman Loco Pilot Of Asia To Retire After 36 Years, Anand Mahindra Reacts

Charlie and Erika's love story

Earlier this week, Erika posted a video of her late husband telling their daughter the story of how they met. She captioned the video, which garnered nearly 66 million views and over 4.7 million likes, "my favorite love story".

"Story time: We're at Bill's Burgers in New York City, and right near this very table was the first time Dada met Mama," Mr Kirk can be heard saying in the video.

Notably, Charlie and Erika met at the restaurant in 2018. He had previously told the story at an event, saying the two shared a "very long dinner" and that he knew "almost immediately" that Erika was the one for him. The couple eventually got married in 2021.