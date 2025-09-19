Surekha Yadav, First Woman Loco Pilot Of Asia To Retire After 36 Years, Anand Mahindra Reacts

Asia's first locomotive pilot, Surekha Yadav, will retire from her 'trailblazing' job on September 30, having defied all stereotypes for the past 36 years, the Central Railway (CR) announced on Thursday (September 18). Ms Yadav was felicitated by her fellow train drivers, department staff and family members as she arrived at the Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Train Number 22222, the Hazrat Nizamuddin-CSMT Rajdhani Express.

"Smt. Surekha Yadav, Asia's First Woman Train Driver, will retire on 30th September after 36 glorious years of service," the CR wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"A true trailblazer, she broke barriers, inspired countless women, and proved that no dream is beyond reach. Her journey will forever remain a symbol of women empowerment in Indian Railways."

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, posted a heartfelt message, wishing Ms Yadav the best for her post-retirement life.

"Congratulations on being a pioneer, Surekha ji. And my best wishes upon your retirement after such a long career of serving the people," wrote Mr Mahindra.

"Thank you for reminding us today, that iconic change makers like you must be celebrated and your contributions never forgotten," he added.

Surekha Yadav's trailblazing career

Born in Satara, Maharashtra, Ms Yadav completed a diploma in electrical engineering before stumbling into the job of a loco pilot. She started as a trainee assistant driver and worked her way to the top whilst overcoming several obstacles in the traditionally male-dominated field.

Apart from being the first locomotive pilot on the continent, she also became the first female Vande Bharat Express loco pilot in 2023 when she chauffeured the train from Solapur to CSMT. For her accomplishments, she has received numerous honours at both the state and national levels.