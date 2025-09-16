Viral Video Shows Sairang Railway Station Trashed 24 Hours After Inauguration, Railways Responds

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang railway project and three new trains in Mizoram, a social media user has shared a video highlighting the messy condition of the new station. A vlogger named Udesh Das has gone viral after he posted an Instagram reel titled 'Indians Have Zero Civic Sense', which showed the Sairang railway station littered with garbage and leftover food by the public.

"Disheartening sight at Sairang Railway Station, Mizoram, just inaugurated yesterday! Let's take pride in keeping our stations clean. A plea to all Indians: Let's maintain cleanliness & respect our public spaces," the user captioned the video.

In the clip, Mr Das can be heard criticising the lack of civic sense as the dirty station still features the carpets from the inauguration.

"Look at this. This is the condition of the railway station after 24 hours of inauguration. People have littered everywhere. Who eats and leaves [plates] likes this. I am angry with my people," said Mr Das whilst capturing the video of the station.

"This is why Indians are abused abroad. The inauguration took place yesterday. They place dustbins everywhere during these events, but people are littering everywhere," he added.

"This is not just about this station. It's about our civic sense. This is a national shame."

Watch the viral video here:

'I feel ashamed'

As the video went viral, garnering over 1.7 lakh views and hundreds of comments, social media users expressed anger and demanded that the citizens take the blame instead of criticising the government.

"This is our country, we have to keep it clean. Every citizen should consider the country as their home. Nobody spreads garbage in their home," said one user, while another added: "Britishers should rule us for another 100 years to teach us civic sense. As an Indian, I really feel ashamed."

A third commented: "True Indian habit. If a penalty is imposed, they will cry. This is our country, we should all keep it clean."

Indian Railways response

Indian Railways responded to the video by informing that the issue had been escalated, whilst tagging the official account of the Divisional Railway Manager of the Lumding Division.

"For necessary action escalated to the concerned official @Drm_lmg_nfr," read the statement.

The inauguration of the ambitious 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang railway project made Aizawl the fourth capital city in the Northeast to be connected by rail after Guwahati, Agartala and Itanagar.