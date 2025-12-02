Mizoram Gets 'Ginger Capital Of India' Tag, Steps Up Production Drive

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday chaired a meeting of the Mizoram Agricultural Marketing Board (MAMB) at the Chief Minister's Conference Hall, where the Board formally placed on record its thanks to NITI Aayog for declaring Mizoram the "Ginger Capital of India". Officials said the acknowledgement has come after a year in which the state administration has pushed agricultural production, especially ginger, as a key focus area. At the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of ongoing schemes and examined reports on activities taken up during the year, before turning to decisions that follow from the national recognition announced in November.

Consultation In Delhi Boosted Mizoram's Ginger Plans

Officials briefed the meeting on the high-level Stakeholders Consultation for Mizoram Ginger Produce held on 24 November in New Delhi, jointly organised by the Government of Mizoram and NITI Aayog. The consultation was aimed at drawing investors, Central agencies and private players into the state's ginger value chain.

Representatives from several Central Ministries and more than 60 investors linked to ginger cultivation, processing and trade attended the event. During this consultation, NITI Aayog formally recognised Mizoram for its high-quality ginger and rapid production growth and declared it the Ginger Capital of India.

According to officials, this declaration has given Mizoram a national platform and has set the tone for the next phase of production planning, policy support and private investment around the crop.

Board Focuses On High-Quality And Organic Ginger

At Monday's meeting, the Board reiterated that its priority would be safe, high-quality ginger production, with a stronger push for organic farming. Officials said the interest shown by investors in November aligns with the state's plan to boost organic cultivation and strengthen its presence in both domestic and export markets.

A report tabled at the meeting stated that 3,38,35,182 kg of ginger had been procured so far this year under the support price mechanism. The total support price disbursed stood at Rs 1,37,72,04,477.50. Officials said the scale of procurement reflects the state's growing production capacity and is one of the reasons behind the national recognition from NITI Aayog.

New Ginger Events And Processing Unit Announced

MAMB announced several upcoming initiatives intended to support farmers and traders. A Ginger Buyer and Seller Meet will be held on December 5 and 6, with participation expected from buyers across the country. Officials said the meeting would build on the momentum of the November consultation by creating direct market linkages for producers.

The Board also said that a new Ginger Processing Unit at Sairang is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 12, 2026. The facility is expected to support large-scale processing and help the state meet the rising demand for processed ginger.

To further support sliced-dry ginger production, the Board will procure locally developed Rapchung and Tapchhak technologies for drying and curing under the Handholding Scheme.