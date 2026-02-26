Morning Sickness? Here's What You Should Eat And Avoid To Manage Symptoms

Morning sickness and nausea are common pregnancy symptoms. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra discusses how “morning sickness can suddenly make your favourite foods feel intolerable.” In an Instagram post, she reveals that early pregnancy hormones slow digestion, increase smell sensitivity, and make the stomach more reactive, highlighting the importance of managing morning sickness by making healthier food swaps. She notes, “It's not you — it's physiology.”

Further, in the post, Lovneet Batra provides dietary advice for managing morning sickness, highlighting foods to avoid and those that may help. Check out below-

Foods That Often Worsen Morning Sickness And Nausea

The expert lists certain foods that tend to irritate the stomach or sit too long in digestion, leading to morning sickness and even nausea at certain times. These foods are:

Spicy/strong-flavoured foods → According to the nutritionist, these foods, such as fried wings, can irritate the stomach lining and trigger nausea.

Fried, greasy, high-fat foods → Batra mentions that foods high in fat, like French fries, slow digestion and gastric emptying in the body. This can relax the lower oesophageal sphincter, allowing acid to escape, which further increases queasiness and heartburn.

Coffee & strong caffeine → The nutritionist mentions that the strong caffeinated beverages, having a strong smell and stimulation, can worsen the reflux action, trigger nausea and increase acidity.

Heavy meals → According to the expert, these may overload digestion, ultimately provoking nausea.

Foods Usually Better Tolerated

Lovneet Batra notes that foods that help reduce morning sickness are generally mild and low-fat, easy-to-digest options. The best options in this case include:

Ginger → Keeping ginger in the diet improves gastric motility and eases nausea.

Dry, bland carbs → Indulging in crackers or toast generally absorbs excess acid and stays easy on the stomach, calming nausea.

Bananas → They are gentle on the gut and are often well-tolerated.

Apples → Being light in fibre, this non-citrus fruit causes less irritation and can help reduce the risk of acid reflux symptoms. They are thus also gentle on digestion and are often recommended for people with acid reflux.

Boiled/mashed potatoes → These bland products are also recommended for their calming nature.

What Actually Matters

Lovneet Batra explains that during this phase, the goal should not be only perfect nutrition. Instead, it should focus on comfort, hydration, small, frequent meals and foods you can tolerate. “Eat what feels manageable. Nourishment looks different right now,” she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.