Gemini Nano Banana AI Saree Trend Turns 'Creepy', Woman Shares Details In Viral Video

Amid the popularity of Google Gemini's 'Banana AI saree trend', a woman has shared a 'creepy' encounter with the technology that has stunned the internet. The user took to Instagram to share a video, revealing that she also hopped on the viral trend and generated an image in Gemini by providing a picture of her in a saree with the desired prompt.

Notably, Google's Gemini Nano Banana model transforms users' photos into elegant-looking images of them in sarees against vintage backdrops. However, the edited pic of the user contained a surprise.

"I generated my image and I found something creepy... so a trend is going viral on Instagram where you upload your image on Gemini with a prompt and Gemini converts it into saree... I tried it last night and I found something very creepy on this," she said.

"How Gemini knows I have mole in this part of my body? You can see this mole... this is very scary, very creepy... I am still not sure how this happened. I wanted to share this information with all of you. Please be safe... whatever you're uploading on social media or AI platforms," she added.

Watch the viral video here:

Disclaimer: NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the claims made in the video.

'Happened to me too'

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly seven million views and hundreds of comments, with a section of users sharing similar experiences, whilst others highlighted that the Google-Gemini nexus had more details about Ms Bhawnani than the prompt pic.

"Everything is connected. Gemini belongs to Google and they go through your photos and videos to develop the AI pic," said one user, while another added: "This happened to me too. My tattoos which are not visible in my photos were also visible. I don't know how but it was happening."

A third commented: "Well that is exactly how AI works. AI draws information from your digital footprint, from all the images that u have been uploading online. So when u ask an AI to generate an image, it is going to also use your uploads from the past."

A fourth said: "Here is a technical answer, The AI, analyses all your pics from the internet, and it creates the picture according to your request for a more realistic one. That's it."

Watch: Golden Retriever Wally's Emotional Goodbye To Grandma Melts Hearts Online

What is Nano Banana?

Nano Banana is an image-editing AI embedded in Google's Gemini app. It initially gained popularity for producing 3D edits that resembled figurines, but the practice quickly spread to other formats, most notably the wildly popular saree edits.