Watch: Golden Retriever Wally's Emotional Goodbye To Grandma Melts Hearts Online

Farewells are often difficult, whether parting with parents, friends, or relatives. While the thought of saying goodbye may seem like a uniquely human trait, animals tend to experience similar emotions. Now, a video is going viral on social media, showing a dog being mopey and sad at the prospect of saying goodbye to his grandma.

In the viral clip, a golden retriever named Wally, with eyes full of sadness, can be seen quietly leaning on the car window as the grandma attempts to cheer him up before the eventual goodbye.

"Just so sad. Oh buddy, you are so sad. Grandma's gonna see you on Thursday. Mama and Dad gonna go away for the weekend," the grandma can be heard telling Wally.

"So tired, you was a swimmer today, that's why," the grandma added before giving a kiss to Wally. "No one loves you like your grandma. Don't let them fool you, okay?"

Watch the viral video here:

This is Wally. He's distraught because he had a fun time playing at grandma's house and has to go home. Tries not to play favorites, but grandma is definitely his. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/uYHcvEO3D3 — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) September 11, 2025

'Big, adorable baby'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 2.5 million views and hundreds of comments as users melted over the interaction between the two.

"I would love a grandma like hee to talk sweetly and go swimming," said one user, while another added: "He's just a big adorable baby. He is definitely pouting."

A third commented: "The hardest part of love is always the goodbye. You can see in his eyes that home isn't just a place, it's the warmth of someone who makes you feel safe. Grandma isn't just family; she's his whole heart."

A fourth said: "Wally knows it's true. Nobody loves you like your grandma. Good boi, Wally."

While Wally was sad, a report in USA Today highlighted that his grandma does not live too far and visits him often. She is also the only person who watches Wally when his parents have to go out of town without him.