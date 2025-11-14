Mizoram: Mizo National Front Retains Dampa Seat, R Lalthangliana Wins Bypoll By 562 Votes

Mizoram's main opposition party, Mizo National Front (MNF), on Friday retained the Dampa assembly seat in Mamit district, with its candidate R Lalthangliana defeating his nearest rival, Vanlalsailova of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), by a margin of 562 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Lalthangliana secured 6,981 votes, which is 40.23 per cent of the total vote share. With 6,419 votes, Vanlalsailova bagged 36.61 per cent of the total polled votes.

Congress nominee John Rotluangalian stood third, securing 2,394 votes, while BJP candidate Lalhmingthanga clinched fourth place, securing 1,541 votes.

People's Conference Party candidate K Zahmingthanga secured 50 votes. Lalthangliana was a cabinet minister holding different portfolios, including health and commerce and industries, in the last MNF dispensation headed by Zoramthanga.

A total of 83.07 per cent of 20,888 voters exercised their franchise in the Dampa bypoll held on November 11.

The Dampa seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

In the last assembly polls held in November 2023, Sailo defeated his nearest opponent, Vanlalsailova, by a margin of 292 votes.