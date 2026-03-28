'It's Like Changing Oil': Joe Rogan Gets Plasma Removed From Body, Shares Experience

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan has caught social media's attention after undergoing an unconventional health experiment. In an Instagram post, Rogan claimed to have plasma carrying 'inflammatory proteins and toxins' removed from the blood in his body. Explaining that it was like' changing the oil', Rogan shared a pic of himself holding three bags of orange-yellow-coloured liquid.

"That yellow/orange liquid is plasma, it carries a lot of the inflammatory proteins, toxins, and byproducts that build up over time. They separate it out, remove what they don't want, and replace it so your system can function cleaner," Rogan captioned the post.

"It's basically like changing the oil in your body. It seems very weird when you do it, but the people that I know who have tried this have experienced better sleep scores and markedly better recovery."

Rogan said it was a crazy experience overall, and he was eager to find out the results and where the overall technology was headed.

"They're also working on some next-level approaches using biologics alongside the plasma replacement, which is pretty fascinating."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, mixed reactions poured in from social media users, with a section making fun of the procedure while others highlighted the pros and cons of the 'expensive' health hack.

"I feel like they filled up some bags with orange juice and charged Rogan 100k. Lol," said one user while another added: "That's cool. I'll stick with my vintage kidneys, lungs, and liver for all my blood filtering needs."

A third commented: "My mother was diagnosed in 1985 with an autoimmune disease where a protein in her blood attacked her central nervous system. Plasmapheresis, a very specialised treatment at the time, saved her life and was the only thing that kept her functioning for many years."

A fourth said: "Anytime we try to "outsmart" the human body, it can oftentimes backfire. It'll be interesting to see what the final verdict is on this process, good luck!"

Last year, Bryan Johnson, the US tech entrepreneur looking to defy death, also had plasma removed from his body and replaced it with albumin.