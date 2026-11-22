An IT professional has shared how earning from the age of 15, saving consistently, and investing in land helped her buy her own 3BHK flat. In a recent post on social media, she opened up about her journey - from taking up work as a teenager to finally owning her own home. The woman, identified as Shikha Sharma on social media, began working while she was still a teenager. She took tuition classes and worked part-time at call centres to support her family financially. Much of what she earned went towards household expenses rather than personal savings.

Her financial journey changed after she entered the IT sector. Once she started earning a regular salary, she began setting aside small amounts every month, usually between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000, depending on her financial situation. Over the years, she gradually built her savings and invested in a piece of land that she purchased at a reasonable price. The investment eventually paid off when she sold the property this year at a good profit.

She used the proceeds from the sale, along with her accumulated savings, to make the down payment for her 3BHK flat. The remaining amount was financed through a home loan.

"This home is more than just a milestone. It carries years of hard work, sacrifices and dreams for my family. A little reminder that everyone's journey looks different," she wrote.

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Sharing lessons from her experience, she advised people planning to buy a house to start financial planning early, build an emergency fund and invest consistently, even if they can put aside only a small amount every month. She also encouraged those supporting their families financially not to compare their progress with others, as everyone's circumstances and financial journeys are different.

Her story has received appreciation online, with several users praising her for her commitment to her family, long-term planning and financial discipline.