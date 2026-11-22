There are no takers for the railway project in the eastern part of Meghalaya, with Shillong remaining one of the few state capitals in the country yet to be connected to the national railway network, said Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

The Chief Minister has warned that the railway project could be pushed back by another decade or two as the Centre seeks the return of funds allocated for the stalled project in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region. Opposition from various organisations and stakeholders, driven largely by concerns over illegal immigration, demands for a mechanism to check illegal infiltration and the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), has kept the project in limbo. With no one willing to accept railway connectivity without adequate safeguards, the Meghalaya government has initiated discussions with the Union government over returning the allocated funds.

The project now faces an uncertain future, caught between public opposition, demands for stronger protection against illegal infiltration and the Centre's insistence that unutilised funds be returned.

Sangma said the Centre did not want the allocated money to remain unutilised while the project remained stalled. While the state was willing to return the principal amount, it was seeking a waiver of the accumulated interest, which would otherwise add to its financial burden.

"The amount is coming with interest payment and we are still working with government of India and requesting that we just give the principal amount back and we cannot pay the interest, so we are still in that communication process," he said. Warning about the long-term consequences of returning the funds, he said, "when money goes back, then I think the project will be push back by another decade or two for again to bring back this project again," he said.

The Chief Minister maintained that railway connectivity would benefit ordinary consumers by reducing transportation costs and bringing down the prices of essential commodities, which currently depend heavily on road transport to reach the state from different parts of the country. A railway network, he said, would also improve the movement, safety and security of goods.

"While we know that a good train is for the benefit of the people and whatever opposition there is today is directly affecting the commodity and the price of products that are there in the market because of the transportation cost, and because of so many other issues, but we still feel that we need to engage and will still need to talk, we will carry people on board, and then we will see how to move forward," he said.

Sangma said the government would continue engaging with stakeholders and address their concerns, particularly those relating to illegal immigration, before considering the next step. He said constitutional safeguards and other protective mechanisms would require discussions with the Centre and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Reiterating that the government would not push the project against public opposition, he said, "My stand is very clear we will engage. We will talk. We try to address concerns and we will see. We will take our time." He added, "There's no question of forcing anybody. There's no question of dulldozing. We will take one step at a time and try to see how we can resolve this complex situation."