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4 Food Stalls Destroyed In Fire At Shillong Literary Fest Venue

A musical programme was still underway at the Shillong Lit Fest venue, but the organisers were forced to halt it due to the fire.

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4 Food Stalls Destroyed In Fire At Shillong Literary Fest Venue
The cause of the fire at Shillong Lit Fest is yet to be ascertained.
Shillong:

Four food stalls were destroyed in a fire at the Ward's Lake venue of the Shillong Literary Fest 2026 on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm, shortly after a talk show had concluded. A musical programme was still underway at the venue, but the organisers were forced to halt it due to the fire.

The temporary structures erected at the venue were engulfed in flames within minutes before the blaze could be brought under control. Four stalls were destroyed in the fire, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The extent of the damage and the estimated loss are yet to be determined, officials said.

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