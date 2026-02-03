"Indians Are Out Of Shape And Lazy", US Tourist Claims, Internet Reacts

An American tourist visiting Jaipur has sparked a debate on social media after posting a video in which he described Indians as "lazy" and "out of shape". The tourist, identified online as Charlie Evans, filmed the video while walking down the steep path leading to the historic Amber Fort. In the clip, he points to visitors who had stopped partway through the climb to rest.

Evans claimed that many people were sitting, smoking or drinking beverages instead of continuing to the top. He used the scene to make a broader claim about Indians, suggesting they were unwilling to "go the extra mile".

In the video, he says that although the walk to the fort takes around 20 minutes, many visitors chose not to complete it. He added that people were asking him how far the climb was, despite already having paid the entry fee.

Evans went on to repeat his remarks, saying the sight of people resting halfway proved his earlier claim. He criticised visitors for stopping along the route and argued that reaching part of the way was, in their view, sufficient.

The video has since circulated widely online, drawing mixed reactions. While some social media users criticised the tourist for making sweeping generalisations, others pointed out factors such as age, health, weather conditions and the steep terrain at Amber Fort.

The video has received more than 4.5 lakh views on Instagram and prompted a wave of responses. While some users agreed with the tourist, saying that fitness and regular exercise are often overlooked in India, many others criticised his comments as stereotypical and culturally insensitive.

One user said they felt hurt by the remarks but admitted there was some truth to them. Another shared a personal experience of climbing to the fort while carrying a baby, adding that Indians need to rethink their diet and lifestyle choices.

Others pushed back strongly, pointing out that cigarettes and soft drinks were introduced by outsiders, while some urged the tourist to visit hill states such as Uttarakhand to see how unfair the "lazy" label was.