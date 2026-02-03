Mumbai Woman's Video Of Lithuanian Boyfriend On Indian Train Goes Viral

A video showing a tall Lithuanian man struggling to fit into an Indian Railways 2nd AC berth has gone viral on Instagram, drawing amused reactions from social media users. The clip was shared by a Mumbai-born woman, Shanti Mudaliyar, and features her 6'5" Lithuanian boyfriend attempting to lie down on an upper berth during a train journey.

The video opens with a text message reading, "Testing if my 6'5 Lithuanian boyfriend can survive Indian Railways." Mudaliyar is then seen asking her partner how he feels, to which he replies, "Good," before trying to adjust himself into the narrow sleeping space.

Sharing the video, Mudaliyar wrote, "He fits... emotionally. Physically? Debatable. Should I make him try more Indian train classes?"

The light-hearted clip has crossed 50,000 views and sparked a wave of humorous comments. One user joked that they misread "Lithuanian" as "Lithium." Another asked if he had tried India's "sparkling clean washrooms," while others suggested he travel on Vande Bharat trains next.

Some users reacted in Hindi, with one simply writing, "Itne lambe," meaning "so tall," while another playfully asked if he had any brothers.

The video has been widely shared for its relatable and funny take on cross-cultural travel experiences in India.