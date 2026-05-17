Indian Woman In Bangkok Says Clean Air, Peace Matter More Than Fast-Paced Living

An Indian woman living in Bangkok has sparked an online discussion after explaining why she chose the Thai capital as her base while working remotely. Shreya Mahendru shared a video on Instagram, reflecting on the everyday comforts she feels are still treated as rare privileges in many Indian cities.

The text on the video stated that not everyone wants 10-minute delivery services in life, and some people prefer breathable air, safety, clean roads, blue skies, civic sense, remote work, walkable neighbourhoods, bird sounds instead of traffic, and days without honking.

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Through the clip, she highlighted that basic aspects of urban living such as cleaner surroundings, better air quality, safer streets and quieter neighbourhoods can make a big difference to quality of life.

In the caption, she wrote that she feels sad that these things are considered a luxury back in Indian cities, with a few exceptions. She added that it is difficult to hold only the government or only the people responsible, as everyone plays a part in creating the situation.

She further said that she does not ask for much, but to pursue these so-called luxuries, she decided to use her remote work life to travel and change where she lives. After travelling across multiple cities and countries, she said that Bangkok felt like the best home.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reaction to the post. One user commented, "How can I manifest that life for myself?"

Another user noted, "I understand your concern and respect your perspective."

"Thai people are very kind and smile a lot - which is unbeatable," added a third user.