"I Never Want To Leave": Indian Woman In US Shares Why Florida Feels Like Home After Years Of Living There

An Indian woman living in the United States has shared her experience of life in Florida, explaining why she believes it is one of the best places to live after spending several years there.

Anju Rajput posted a video on Instagram, giving viewers a glimpse of the facilities near her home and saying that life in the state has made it difficult for her to imagine moving anywhere else. In the caption, she said that she had moved to Florida in the USA and now never wants to leave.

In the video, she said that once someone comes to Florida, they will not want to move to any other state, adding that there is a lot to explore in Florida, including beaches, amusement parks, springs, and communities with many amenities and facilities.

She also showed a pool area near the clubhouse in her residential community and said that they went there in the evening to spend time with friends. She said that the pool is close to their house, her son and his friends were enjoying themselves, the water in the pool is always warm, and there is also a separate pool for children.

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She further said that apart from the pool, the community has a park, a children's play area, walking trails, and places to relax. She added that there are tennis and basketball courts where children are often seen playing in the evenings.

She said that whenever they feel bored in the evening, they come there with friends, and residents can also bring guests along. After living in Florida for five to six years, she said that she now feels she cannot move to any other state.