Indian Man Wins Rs 12.9 Crore Lottery After 33 Years In UAE, Eyes Golden Visa

An Indian man who has lived in the UAE for more than three decades has won Dh5 million (around Rs 12.95 crore) in the UAE Lottery. According to Khaleej Times, Kishore Pandurang Rao, a Sharjah resident, plans to apply for a UAE Golden Visa and travel around the world with his wife after the unexpected windfall. Rao won the second prize in the Lucky Day draw held on October 3, just days before his 60th birthday on October 8. He bought the winning ticket for Dh50 through the UAE Lottery platform, using the Easy Pick option to generate his numbers.

The Indian national matched all six numbers in the Days section, securing the Dh5 million prize. He missed the Dh30 million jackpot by one number, as the month's number drawn was 10, which did not match his ticket.

Rao initially struggled to believe his luck. He realised he had won after seeing his name mentioned in news reports and checking his lottery account to confirm the result. "I was sitting quietly and scrolling online when I received an email from the UAE Lottery. Initially, I thought it was a routine verification email," he said. "I was stunned. For some time, I just sat there without knowing what to say or do," he added.

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Despite confirming the win, he did not immediately share the news with his family. He eventually told his wife, who was delighted by the unexpected announcement. The couple decided to keep the news within a small circle as they took time to process the life-changing moment.

For Rao, one of the biggest priorities is bringing his family together in the UAE. Having spent extended periods living apart from his loved ones, he hopes the winnings will allow them to spend more time together. "Especially my wife. Together, we share our ups and downs. Now this opportunity has come, so I have to share it with her and with my children," Rao said.

He stated he wants to support his elder son in starting his own business and his younger son in pursuing higher education.

He also plans to fulfil a long-held ambition of obtaining a UAE Golden Visa. "I always hoped that one day I would get a golden visa. I kept thinking I'd get one one day. Now I have a chance to apply for a Golden Visa, and I'd really like that. I always tell my friends that one day I'll look into getting one," he said.

Rao first arrived in the country in 1993 and has lived in Dubai, Ajman, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi over the years. He now hopes to explore new opportunities while continuing to live in the country he has called home for more than 30 years.

Travelling around the world with his wife is another dream he wants to pursue. "My goal is that I have to travel around the world. I have to see those places with my wife because she is fond of travelling as well," Rao added.

Despite the excitement surrounding his win, Rao urged lottery participants to spend responsibly and set clear limits on how much they are willing to spend.