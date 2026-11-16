Indian Man Wants To Be Full-Time Homemaker, Seeks Wife Earning At Least Rs 12 Lakh

An Indian man has sparked a discussion on Reddit after expressing his desire to marry a woman who would be the primary breadwinner while he takes care of the household. Saying he wants to become a full-time homemaker, he is looking for a partner who is comfortable with reversing the traditional roles often seen in Indian marriages. In a Reddit post, the man said he was willing to take responsibility for cooking, cleaning, washing clothes and managing other household chores, while his wife pursued a career, job or business of her choice.

He said he wanted a loving and equal partnership in which his wife would be the primary earner and manage the finances, while he looked after the home. The man also made it clear that he preferred a childfree marriage and did not want to have children.

"I'd prefer a wife who is comfortable being the primary breadwinner and managing our finances while I manage the home. I also prefer a childfree marriage. I don't want kids. I'm serious about this arrangement and would like to build a loving, respectful and equal partnership," he wrote.

Asking whether women in India would be open to such an arrangement, he said he was serious about finding a partner with similar expectations.

See the post here:

In an edit to his post, he shared some details about himself, including his height, appearance and family background. He also specified that he was looking for a woman earning at least Rs 12 lakh per annum.

The post drew mixed reactions, with some users appreciating his willingness to take on household responsibilities traditionally associated with women. One user said it was encouraging to see men openly accepting roles that women have traditionally been expected to fulfil in marriages.

However, another Reddit user questioned whether the man would be equally willing to make compromises and adjustments in the relationship.