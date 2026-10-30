"India Is Far Better": American Woman Shares Glowing Review After Getting Eye Surgery In Bengaluru

An American woman has praised India's healthcare system after getting eye surgery done with minimal hassle in Bengaluru. In an Instagram video titled, "My Indian Healthcare Experience as an American without insurance," the user who goes by the handle @ogstonefish, said healthcare in India was 'far better' than what she was accustomed to in the US. The woman detailed that she did not come to India for medical tourism, but after witnessing one of her friends undergoing a successful procedure, she decided to take the plunge.

The tourist said she believed that the doctors would not be able to operate on her as her vision was nearing the 'legally blind' limit. However, the Indian doctors ran the tests and prepared her for the surgery.

"Let me tell you, healthcare in India is far better than healthcare in America. I had no intention of getting my eye surgery done. I actually thought it was impossible. My vision was minus 6.75, minus 6.5. So nearly minus 7, which I think is like the legal limit for legally blind," the woman said.

"I actually thought it was impossible to get surgery because my eyes were so bad. I was sleeping in contacts all the time because I was just so blind."

The woman said the surgery was successful and she was now recovering. Describing the doctors as the 'best,' she said the follow-up checkups had been complimentary.

"And then one of my friends got eye surgery done here in Bangalore. And I, just out of curiosity, went with them to the hospital. And I got my eyes scanned for free, which never happens in America. I also have no insurance right now, so it was just completely for free," she said.

"One week later, I had the surgery booked. And it has been the smoothest recovery. The doctors have been the best. Every single checkup in the past month has been complimentary as part of what I paid for the original surgery price, and I can see near 20/20 in both eyes now."

Check The Video Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the video went viral, social media users said healthcare was one of the best things about India when compared to America.

"Look, these kinds of videos do not reach a larger audience. If you spread negativity or anything bad about India, it will spread like wildfire," said one user while another added: "One of the few things that I like about my country is healthcare. Especially when you compare it to the US or any other Western country. I've seen Americans going bankrupt due to the cost."

A third commented: "I'm so happy for you. I've heard about the long wait list for any medical test in America. In India, most test appointments can be booked the same day and the results are ready after 24 hours and some immediately. I also met an American couple in the Mumbai hospital I was having surgery. The wife told me they had no insurance and they trusted the Indian doctors for her husband's heart surgery."