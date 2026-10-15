'Health System In India Is Much Better Than UK': Foreign Couple Undergoing IVF Treatment In Lucknow

A British man has claimed that the healthcare system in India was 'much better' and 'cost-effective' than the UK. In an Instagram video titled, "The Indian healthcare system blew my mind," the user named Dave Flew explained that he was in Lucknow, alongside his wife, for an IVF treatment where the entire process had left him pleasantly surprised.

Flew said he was incredibly happy with the treatment as everything was much more efficient. He said the facilities were incredible and the staff in the international lounge was 'so helpful'.

"The health system in India is much better than the UK, let me tell you why! My wife and I are undergoing IVF treatment here at Max Speciality Hospital, Lucknow. The whole process has been a complete revelation, if I'm honest," said Flew.

Highlighting the difference between the two countries, Flew said getting an X-ray report in the UK could take him a month, but in India, he received it within an hour.

"Just the timely nature of an appointment; I was told to go and have various tests done within the same building. I go and have those tests done, you get the results within 15 minutes to an hour tops. That doesn't happen in the UK. You can wait a month or more just for X-ray results," he said.

"So to be able to come here to a place like this and have this kind of treatment at such a very cost-effective price point, and have all of this treatment so fast, I am struggling to get my head around it!"

Check The Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 168,000 views and hundreds of comments as social media users expressed surprised at the state of healthcare facilities in the UK

"Why do you have to wait a month to get a 10 min X-ray report in the UK?" asked one user, while another added: "So heartening to hear that. Domestic help and health treatments are much cheaper in India."

A third commented: "It's not just better, it's the best of the best compared to the entire World. Cost-effective medicine technology provides the cheapest versions. Indian medical tourism is booming and preferred by nations worldwide."