European Doctors 'Shocked' By Healthcare Accessibility In India, Video Viral

An Indian doctor said his European contemporaries were left completely shocked when he told them about the healthcare accessibility patients had in India, In a viral Instagram video, Dr Palak Bhatt, who identifies himself as an oncologist, detailed that the conversation took place during a recent event where he had an opportunity to present on palliative care.

Bhatt highlighted that European doctors could not believe that Indian citizens could gain access to specialists, undergo tests and begin treatment, much more quickly than in other parts of the world.

"Doctors here in Europe were completely shocked when I told them this fact about India's healthcare system. Last week, I got an opportunity at an event here to present about palliative care. So, I met quite a few doctors and was having a casual discussion with them about the healthcare system here, meaning in Europe, and India's healthcare system," Bhatt said.

The doctor provided an example of a patient with an ulcer, quickly moving through various tests, without long waiting times to access, if they had cancer or not.

"I told them that in India, if someone feels, for example, that they have something like an ulcer on their tongue and it might be cancer, they can go directly to an oncologist. On the very same day, their MRI can be done. On the same day, if it looks like cancer, their biopsy can also be done," he said.

"The report comes within three to four days, and based on the report, whether it's surgery or chemotherapy or whatever treatment, we can offer it to them within a week. Here, just to get a GP appointment, it often takes four to five days.:

Check The Post Here:

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As of the last update, the clip had gained over 340,000 views and hundreds of comments as social media users lauded the Indian healthcare system and shared their experience in Europe.

"I recently got a patient from the Netherlands just for piles; they were delaying surgery for 6 months. ‘They just don't wanna operate' -- my patient's words. Went back 2 weeks later and obviously no piles, only smiles," said one user, while another added: "My own experience i am living in Paris. I am suffering from rhumatoïde arthritis, and now I have severe pain in my hip. Yesterday I had X-ray results of my hip, and my left hip is totally blocked even i got the appointment for the surgery after 40 days. Can you imagine? I have been hospitalised for the last 8 days."

A fourth said: "Look at all those indians who are diminishing India while they never left India and lived in a foreign country. I lived outside India for 8 years and I can say India is the best."