"I Remember Nothing": Passenger Breaks Silence After Being Duct-Taped To Plane Seat

A man who was duct-taped to his seat after an alleged mid-flight outburst has claimed he does not remember what happened during the incident, according to The New York Post. Layne Arthur Lundeen, 67, was travelling on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Newark on September 3 when the situation reportedly became violent.

The flight was forced to divert to Baltimore/Washington International Airport after Lundeen allegedly became increasingly disruptive.

Police said they found him restrained to his seat with duct tape and zip ties when the aircraft landed. He was later arrested and charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

During a court hearing, Lundeen said he had consumed two alcoholic drinks but could not remember the events that followed.

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"I don't remember any of it," he reportedly said when questioned about the incident. He also appeared surprised when told that he had allegedly assaulted a police officer.

According to The New York Post, passengers on the flight said the man's behaviour changed suddenly during the journey. Witnesses alleged that he began shouting profanities and making racial remarks before becoming physically aggressive.

Two passengers helped restrain Lundeen after the situation escalated. They said flight crew provided duct tape and zip ties, which were used to keep him secured until the plane landed.

One passenger said Lundeen had appeared calm before suddenly becoming aggressive, describing the change as being like a "light switch".

Lundeen was taken into custody after the plane landed in Baltimore. He has been released while the case continues.

The incident has also had professional consequences for Lundeen. Reports say the Arizona real estate company he was associated with ended its relationship with him following the incident.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 19 October.