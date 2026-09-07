Unruly American Airlines Passenger Who Was Duct-Taped Gets Fired From Arizona Realty Firm

A 67-year-old passenger who was duct-taped and restrained with zip ties after allegedly hurling racial slurs on an American Airlines flight has been fired from his job at an Arizona real estate company. According to New York Post, Arthur Layne Lundeen, a real estate agent and former vice president at Tucson-based Long Realty, was dismissed following his arrest over what the company described as “concerning criminal charges". His LinkedIn profile previously listed him as a vice president at the firm, but his profile has since been removed from the company's website.

"Long Realty is aware of reports concerning criminal charges filed against a former affiliated real estate agent arising from an incident that allegedly occurred during a commercial flight," the company wrote in a statement on Facebook Sunday.

"Upon learning of the incident, Long Realty promptly ended its affiliation with the individual. The individual is no longer associated with or authorised to represent Long Realty in any capacity. The conduct described in the reports is wholly inconsistent with the professionalism, integrity, compassion, and respect for others that Long Realty expects from those affiliated with the company," the company added.

The incident took place Thursday night aboard American Airlines Flight 618, which was travelling from Dallas to Newark. According to witnesses, Lundeen became increasingly aggressive toward the crew and fellow passengers toward the end of the flight.

Juan Mejia, a former law enforcement officer who was travelling with his friend Richard Olenick, told ABC News that Lundeen, who was seated two rows behind them, began making racial slurs, using vulgar language and directing derogatory comments at American Airlines staff and other passengers.

Olenick said Mejia immediately stepped in when Lundeen's behaviour escalated. According to his account, a flight attendant initially attempted to control the situation, but Lundeen became more agitated and allegedly struck the passenger sitting next to him. A woman who tried to intervene was also reportedly hit.

Mejia and Olenick then helped restrain Lundeen until the flight could be diverted. Photos from the incident show him bound to his seat with duct tape around his head and torso, while his wrists were tied together.

The aircraft was diverted to Baltimore because of the "disruptive customer", American Airlines told The Post. Lundeen was removed from the plane and arrested after landing, allowing the other passengers to continue their journey to Newark.

The FBI confirmed that Lundeen was arrested by Maryland Transportation Police. Court records show he faces state charges of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. "The FBI is currently conducting interviews to gather the facts and will consult with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland to determine if federal charges will be filed," the bureau said.