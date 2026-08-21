'I Come Home Only To Sleep': Reddit User Reveals 6-Hour Daily Commute From Badlapur To Goregaon

For some employees, the daily journey to work can take almost as much time as the work itself. A Reddit user from Maharashtra recently shared details of a tiring daily commute between Badlapur and Goregaon on Reddit, saying the journey takes around six hours every day.

The Reddit user mentioned, "I travel for 6 hours everyday from Badlapur to Goregaon."

Describing the daily routine, the Reddit user said, "I am tired of this travelling. I wake up at 5 am, leave home around 6:30 am, board the local train from Badlapur station at 7:15 am, reach Dadar, board train for the Western line, reach Goregaon station, and from there stand in rickshaw queue for 30 mins everyday and then finally reach office. I reach office around 10."

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The Reddit user explained that the long journey continues even after the workday ends. The Reddit user said, "I leave office around 7 pm and reach home in Badlapur by 11 pm. This is my daily routine for everyday only on Sundays I have holiday."

The Reddit user also explained why moving closer to the workplace is not an easy option. The Reddit user said, "I tried looking for PG nearby office but most of them expensive and cheaper ones are very unhygienic. I can't afford to rent a place there as my salary is only Rs 35,000 monthly."

Due to financial constraints, choosing to live near the office is not an easy option for the Reddit user.

Describing the ordeal of spending six hours a day commuting, the Reddit user said, "Just imagine, six hours every day are spent solely on travel. I only reach home at night to sleep."