Horse Steals The Spotlight From Bride In Wedding Photoshoot. See How

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, the bride was taking photographs with her two horses, Dutch and Cricket, when Cricket started smiling for the cameras.
See the viral pic below:
"I'm very used to working with animals, but I've never seen a horse doing the smile like that," Mr Bendele tells Yahoo.
The photograph of the horse upstaging the bride has received almost 5,000 reactions on Facebook.
"She's been Horsey Bombed ..." laughs one commenter. "This is a great photo. Def and truly a hallmark moment lol" writes another.
"I honestly don't mind having attention on her instead of me. Dutch and Cricket are such a big part of me, and I will always have a special place in my heart for them," says the happy bride.
Click for more trending news