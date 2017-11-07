Horse Steals The Spotlight From Bride In Wedding Photoshoot. See How The horse that upstaged the bride with his smile

When the photographer says 'smile', you smile. That's exactly what Cricket the horse did, and went viral for it. When Pennsylanvia bride Patty Womer posed with her horse Cricket for her wedding photoshoot, it was Cricket's toothy grin that stole the bride's limelight. Cricket, a paint mare, went instantly viral on social media after photographer Tony Bendele posted the picture on Facebook According to Yahoo Lifestyle , the bride was taking photographs with her two horses, Dutch and Cricket, when Cricket started smiling for the cameras.See the viral pic below:"I'm very used to working with animals, but I've never seen a horse doing the smile like that," Mr Bendele tells Yahoo.The photograph of the horse upstaging the bride has received almost 5,000 reactions on Facebook."She's been Horsey Bombed ..." laughs one commenter. "This is a great photo. Def and truly a hallmark moment lol" writes another."I honestly don't mind having attention on her instead of me. Dutch and Cricket are such a big part of me, and I will always have a special place in my heart for them," says the happy bride.