Man Sets Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion On Fire, Suspect Arrested

US police said Sunday they had arrested a man for alleged arson and "terrorism" after an attack at the official residence of Democratic heavyweight and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro, widely viewed as a potential 2028 presidential contender, was inside with his family when the fire broke out in a different part of the Georgian-style mansion in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, state police said.

"While the fire was successfully extinguished, it caused a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence," the force said in a statement. No casualties were reported.

Shapiro said that he and his sleeping family were woken up by a police trooper who "banged on our door" at around 2:00 am local time (0600 GMT) and that they were evacuated from the building.

"Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished," he said.

Speaking to reporters outside the residence, a broken window blackened by the fire visible behind him, Shapiro made a forceful appeal for an end to political violence.

"This kind of violence is becoming far too common in our society, and I don't give a damn if it's coming from one particular side or the other... it is not OK, and it has to stop," he said.

Shapiro, who is Jewish, held a ceremony with family and friends earlier in the night to mark the first night of the Passover holiday.

While noting the arsonist's motive was not yet known, Shapiro said he would not be intimidated in observing his faith.

Police said they arrested a man suspected of having carried out the attack, naming him as Cody Balmer, 38.

"Cody Balmer is in custody. We are preparing a criminal complaint to charge him," said district attorney Fran Chardo, adding that the charges would include "attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault against an enumerated person."

The term "enumerated person" is usually used for law enforcement officers or other public officials.

Authorities said Balmer accessed the property by coming over a fence, and that he had "homemade incendiary devices" on his person.

He spent several minutes on the property evading police before he broke in and set the fire, top state police officials Christopher Paris and George Bivens said.

Top Republican officials reacted to the attack Sunday afternoon, with US Attorney General Pam Bondi saying on X she was "deeply relieved that Governor Shapiro and his family are safe."

Vice President JD Vance called the attack "really disgusting violence" and said he hopes "whoever did it is brought swiftly to justice."

President Donald Trump, when asked about the attack Sunday night while returning to Washington aboard Air Force One, said he had just heard about it.

The 51-year-old Shapiro was in the race to be Democrat Kamala Harris's running mate in her ultimately unsuccessful US presidential bid -- a position that instead went to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Shapiro, an assertive political centrist, was elected governor of Pennsylvania in 2022 when he faced off against a far-right candidate backed by Trump.

