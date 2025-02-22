Shooting At Hospital In US' Pennsylvania, Reports Say Gunman Killed

Several shots were fired at a hospital in central Pennsylvania, with the gunman being reportedly killed in the encounter with police. The incident took place at the UPMC Memorial Hospital and some people are reportedly injured.

Pennsylvania Governor, Josh Shapiro, said, "I've been briefed on the tragic shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York County and I am on my way to the scene. The hospital is now secure and members of the police are on the ground responding alongside our local and federal partners."

"Follow the direction of local authorities and stay clear of the area. We will share more updates as they become available," Mr Shapiro said.

A video, which is viral on social media, shows a police car approaching the hospital and people running out of the premises. After shots were fired, the area was cordoned off by the police.

According to reports, two law enforcement officers and a nurse sustained injuries in the shooting.

The New York Times, quoting an official from the hospital said, "A gunman was at the hospital on Saturday and shots were fired." "The hospital is now secure and the threat has been neutralized," the hospital said.

Officials at UPMC Memorial in York said that no patients were injured and that the gunman is dead, the news agency Associated Press reported, adding that law enforcement agencies are on-premises and are managing the situation.