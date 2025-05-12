"India Won't Be Intimidated By Nuclear Blackmail": PM Outlines Security Doctrine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation on Operation Sindoor, outlining India's security doctrine towards Pakistan and terrorism. The Prime Minister called out Pakistan for supporting terrorism and letting Bahawalpur and Murdike - the two sites India struck on May 7 - as "global universities of terror".

The Prime Minister's speech clearly outlined the terms under which India will engage with Pakistan in the future and said it will not tolerate any "nuclear blackmail" from Islamabad.

India's 3 Principles Of Security Doctrine

Prime Minister Modi - in his 22-minute-long speech - outlined three principles of security doctrine, which have undergone a paradigm shift after Operation Sindoor.

Firstly, "Any terrorist attack on India will be met with a strong and resolute response. India will retaliate on its own terms, targeting terror hubs at their roots."

Secondly, "India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats. Any terrorist safe haven operating under this pretext will face precise and decisive strikes," the Prime Minister said.

Thirdly, "India will no longer see terrorist leaders and the governments sheltering them as separate entities. He pointed out that during Operation Sindoor, the world once again witnessed Pakistan's disturbing reality- senior Pakistani military officials openly attending funerals of eliminated terrorists, proving Pakistan's deep involvement in state-sponsored terrorism."

Terror And Talks Can't Happen Together

The Prime Minister said the Bahawalpur and Muridke have become global terror universities and they have been linked to the 9/11 attacks, the London Tube Bombings and every attack on Indian soil in the last decade. The Prime Minister, in his speech, made sure that the nexus between the Pakistan government, army and the terrorists is highlighted. He said any future talks with Pakistan will only happen on terrorism and on Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and nothing else.

He reaffirmed India's firm stance, stating that terror and talks cannot coexist, terror and trade cannot run parallel, and blood and water cannot flow together.

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor and struck nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. India said over 100 terrorists were killed. To highlight the close ties between terrorists and the military establishment in Pakistan, the Prime Minister talked about a video in which Pakistani army officials are attending the funeral of terrorists whose coffins were wrapped in the national flag.

During its military action against Pakistan, India struck several airbases in Pakistan and took out their air defence system in Lahore and neutralising aerial threats with its formidable air defence system.

The Prime Minister said, "Pakistan began seeking ways to de-escalate, appealing to the global community for relief from rising tensions. He revealed that, after suffering severe losses, Pakistan's military reached out to India's DGMO on the afternoon of May 10."