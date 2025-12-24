Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Is The Birth Anniversary On December 27 Or 28?

The Sikh community across India is preparing to celebrate Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025, honouring the birth anniversary of the tenth and last human Sikh Guru. According to the traditional lunar calendar (Pausha month, Shukla Paksha, Saptami tithi), the festival will be observed on Saturday, 27 December 2025.

Guru Gobind Singh, born in Patna Sahib, Bihar, on 22 December 1666, is one of Sikhism's most revered spiritual leaders. He founded the Khalsa Panth in 1699, formalised the Sikh code of conduct, and emphasised courage, equality, and justice. His contributions continue to inspire millions worldwide.

Unlike most fixed Gregorian holidays, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti shifts each year because it follows the Sikh lunar calendar. In 2025, while some regions observed the festival earlier in January, the Nanakshahi calendar places this year's main celebration on 27 December.

On this day, devotees visit gurdwaras across India for traditional prayers, including Akhand Paaths (continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib), kirtans (devotional singing), and Langar (community meals). Many cities will also hold processions and community services to remember Guru Gobind Singh's teachings on service, spirituality, and resilience.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti remains one of the most significant Sikh festivals, bringing communities together in reflection, celebration, and service.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji: Architect of Sikh Identity

In 1699, on the festival of Baisakhi, he founded the Khalsa Panth, a collective body of initiated Sikhs, to uphold righteousness and resist oppression. He introduced the Five Ks (Kesh, Kangha, Kara, Kachera, and Kirpan), which became essential symbols of Sikh identity and discipline.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji also stood firmly against the tyranny and religious persecution during the Mughal era, inspiring his followers to fight for justice and freedom. One of his most lasting spiritual contributions was declaring the Guru Granth Sahib as the eternal Guru of the Sikhs in 1708, ensuring that scripture would guide the faith after him.

These actions not only shaped Sikhism but also laid the foundation for a unique religious and martial identity that endures to this day.