Gurgaon Woman Challenges 'Quit Your 9-To-5' Trend, Says Jobs Can Build Financial Freedom

Everyone online seems to be quitting their corporate job to start a business or become their own boss. But a Gurgaon woman has shared a refreshingly honest take that a stable 9-to-5 is not a failure. If it pays your bills and funds your dreams, it's more than enough. Akriti, who has spent more than five years working in the corporate sector, recently shared her experience on Instagram and questioned the idea that traditional jobs are somehow less fulfilling than entrepreneurship.

She pointed out that social media often presents quitting a corporate job as the ultimate path to freedom and happiness. However, she said a stable job can also provide people with the financial independence to make their own choices and enjoy life on their terms.

"Quit that 9-to-5? It sounds so fascinating, doesn't it, to say that quit your corporate job and just enjoy your life, live on your own terms? Right? And it's also trending so much on Instagram. People think that, wow, if we leave our jobs, life will become so happening," she said.

Reflecting on her own experience, Akriti said her corporate job had helped her deal with two medical emergencies, travel extensively and take trips with her family.

"It has been more than five years for me working in corporate, and in these five years, I have paid for two medical emergencies, travelled a lot, travelled with my family too, and done so many other things, right? I have built my life and my freedom on my own terms," she added.

She also recalled speaking to someone who questioned why she continued working a job instead of running a business. Akriti said people should respect different ways of earning a living rather than looking down on someone else's profession. According to her, both jobs and businesses are ultimately based on an exchange of value. Businesses provide solutions to customers, while employees contribute their skills and solve problems for organisations and clients.

"And I was like, good for you if you are doing that, but you cannot demean others' work. Let me tell you, whatever you do in your life, you provide some value, and in return, you receive some value. Whether it's a job or a business," she said.

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Akriti also acknowledged that some workplaces can be toxic or difficult. However, she said a regular job should not automatically be viewed negatively if it helps someone pay their bills, support their family and maintain a stable life. She suggested that people who want to explore entrepreneurship or build additional skills can pursue side hustles alongside their jobs, rather than feeling pressured to quit immediately.

"Fine, it can be toxic, it could be anything, but as long as it is paying your bills and managing your home, it's fine, right? On the side, learn some other skills, start your side hustle on the side, that's good. But demeaning any kind of work is not wise at all," she said.

Her post struck a chord with several social media users, many of whom welcomed the more balanced view of corporate work. Some agreed that having a job should not be seen as a failure simply because entrepreneurship is increasingly portrayed as the more desirable path online.