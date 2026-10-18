Former Cognizant Employee Quits Job In Delhi, Relocates To Goa In Search Of Purpose

A corporate employee quit her HR job in Delhi after four and a half years of working and moved to Goa to begin a new chapter in her life. However, leaving behind a steady career has brought its own set of fears, financial concerns and questions about the future. Arpita Sahu has been sharing her experiences on Instagram, opening up about the challenges of starting afresh, finding a sense of purpose and building a life in a new city.

In a video documenting her arrival in Goa, Sahu showed how she packed her belongings and left behind her corporate life. After completing her MBA and working for four and a half years, she decided to take a different path.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Sahu has worked as an HR professional at companies including Info Edge India Ltd and Cognizant.

For Sahu, moving to Goa was about more than taking a break from work or living in a popular holiday destination. She also hoped to find a place she could call home and discover what she wanted from life. She also spoke about the uncertainty of moving to a new city, including whether she would find like-minded people and a sense of purpose. "I really hope that, you know, this place becomes a place which I can call home. I find my people here. Until that happens, I'm going to keep searching. I'm going to keep looking in every corner of the world," she added.

Watch the video here:

However, the transition has not been without anxiety. In another Instagram video, Sahu opened up about the fear she felt on her first Monday without having to go to the office. One of her biggest concerns is financial uncertainty, particularly how long she can sustain herself without a regular salary. Leaving a stable job has also meant stepping into an unfamiliar routine without the security of a conventional career.

"There's an unsaid pressure that I have to do well, and there's a certain amount of money in my bank account which I know will not last for long. My attention span has gone for a toss. I'm not able to watch anything without picking up my phone and looking at Instagram, scrolling and looking at the number of followers," she added.

While some users encouraged her to embrace the change, others shared their own experiences of making similar choices in search of purpose and a more fulfilling life. One user wrote, "Leave Goa its a slow life you need a faster state to be stable. How about mumbai."

Another commented, "Life has no purpose to be achieved. Death will come anyway—so why not live fully while you are alive? Don't live for tomorrow. Be in the present, be aware, be a witness."